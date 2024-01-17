Napoli has emerged as Juventus’ primary competitor in the pursuit of Lazar Samardzic in recent weeks. The Serbian midfielder has garnered interest from top clubs in Italy since the previous season, with Juventus expressing a liking for the player and expecting to incorporate him into their squad either in the current month or during the summer.

However, Napoli has presented a challenge in securing Samardzic’s signature, creating difficulties for Juventus in finalising the deal. Napoli sees him as a potential replacement for the outgoing Piotr Zielinski and was keen on completing the transfer this month to gain an advantage over Juventus.

Tuttomercatoweb now reports that Napoli has shifted its attention towards Hellas Verona’s Cyril Ngonge. Napoli is said to be in talks with Ngonge’s club, aiming to complete the deal for his signature in the coming weeks. This development may open the door for Juventus to pursue Samardzic, potentially allowing them to wait until the summer to secure his signing.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic will be a good player for us, and we need to use the rest of this season to watch him and be sure that he would be a good fit for us.