Nasser Al-Khelaifi aims a dig at Andrea Agnelli and Super League protagonists

PSG President and Andrea Agnelli’s replacement at ECA, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has aimed a dig at Agnelli and the Presidents of other rebelling clubs who remain determined to make the European Super League a success.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have continued to insist on the competition even though the other clubs who supported them have pulled out and returned to UEFA.

Agnelli resigned his position as ECA president for the success of the project and has also lost his close and valuable relationship with UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin.

He had the chance to return to the ECA and UEFA, but he and the Presidents of Barcelona and Real Madrid are continuing to find a way to be successful with the Super League.

They are no longer invited to UEFA or ECA meetings and in the latest one, PSG supremo, Al-Khelaifi took aim at the rebelling clubs by claiming that they are wasting their energies and trying so hard to twist narratives.

“I will not spend much time talking about the 18th of April, and the “not-so-Super League” because I do not like to focus on fabulists and failures,” he said as quoted by Football Italia.

“Together, we defended the interests of European football for everyone – for the players, the Clubs, the Leagues, the National Associations, and most of all, the fans. We relied on the resolve and strength of President Ceferin, who stood up to the midnight coup – and people with short memories should remember that this is exactly what it was.

“You all should know that President Ceferin was confident from the start. We spoke early in the morning on the 18th of April, and he said, “we will win”. And we did. Thank you, President Čeferin.”

“And while the three rebel-Clubs waste energies, twist narratives and continue to shout at the sky, the rest of us are moving forward and focusing every energy on building a better future for European football – together as one,” he continued.

“As you know, for the 9 Clubs who asked to come back into our family, the ECA Board has re-integrated them into our structures with renewed commitments to strengthen our Association. I welcome them back to the ECA-family.

“And now, looking ahead, to meet the challenges currently facing European football, the ECA needs to evolve with a stronger purpose.

“We want the ECA to be the heart of European football – a purposeful and powerful stakeholder driving the agenda and development of a united European football family. We also want the ECA to represent and support more and more European Professional Football Clubs, so we truly represent the interests of all.”