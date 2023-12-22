PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has reacted to today’s European Court ruling, favouring the creation of the European Super League, and insists that the ruling does not change anything.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two clubs that continue to support the creation of the Super League after Juventus withdrew just weeks ago.

Both clubs will now canvass for support from other teams in Europe, and UEFA could struggle to retain its members.

The idea has not been widely accepted among football fans, who protested against it when it was first announced.

Several changes have been made, and the new Super League is a much more inclusive competition than the original idea.

The civil war in European football continues, but Nasser Al Khelaifi does not think the ruling has any serious meaning, nor does it favor the Super League.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We are proud of the new Champions League. We in European football are united and continue to work with UEFA to change football for the better. Nothing will change for us after today’s ruling. It will make us stronger and better.”

There is still a lot of confusion about the ruling as it just happened today and we will understand it better in the coming days when dust has settled.