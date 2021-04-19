Nasser Al-Khelaifi replaces Andrea Agnelli as ECA chairman after Super League announcement

The fallout of some former members of the UEFA following the announcement of the European Super League has made Andrea Agnelli lose his position as the chairman of ECA, the leading organization for European clubs.

Juventus announced yesterday that they would become one of the founding members of the European Super League, a breakaway competition that would represent the Champions League for Europe’s top sides.

The Bianconeri joined the likes of England’s top six, Real Madrid and Barcelona to champion the new elite competition.

Agnelli has been an important member of the UEFA board before now and was ECA Chairman.

However, with the other European teams set to meet today, RMC Sport via Calciomercato reports that he has been replaced in that position by PSG’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi who will lead the latest meeting.

The meeting is set to have the European Super League at the top of their list of deliberations, thanks to the revolt from the teams.

UEFA had originally planned to reveal some changes to its current Champions League, which has been due for some time now.

It remains unclear if they would go ahead with their plans to revamp the Champions League.

They have also threatened the breakaway teams that they would be excluded from other competitions including banning their players from turning out for their national teams and it would be interesting to see the next twist that this takes.