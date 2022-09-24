Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends a message to Juventus and other Super League clubs

The president of PSG and the ECA, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has sent a message to Juventus and the other European Super League clubs, insisting they will be welcomed back if they return, but life goes on without them.

Juve, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the three clubs who still believe the ESL will take off, eventually.

They are fighting against UEFA and are no longer members of the ECA.

However, they are still competing in the Champions League, and Madrid won the elite club competition last season.

Fans turned against them when they first made the idea of the breakaway competition public, but these teams believe they will eventually win their support.

Al-Khelaifi spoke about the rebels recently and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We continue to work without them. If they want to come back they are welcome, but we won’t bother with it. We are moving forward and doing the best for our clubs. They do what they want. We know that the Super League does not exist and will never exist.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League idea can no longer succeed, and the earlier the clubs involved realise that, the better it would be for them.

We have not had a good time on the pitch, and the focus now should be on improving the results of Max Allegri’s men.