National team manager compares Juventus midfielder to Pirlo

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has compared Juventus man Leandro Paredes to Andrea Pirlo.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri from PSG on loan with a buy option at the start of this season.

He was expected to make them better, but Juve fans are waiting to see the best from the Argentinian.

He was not in good form before the World Cup break and still got called up by his national team manager.

Speaking ahead of the start of the competition, Scaloni said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He has had a tactical evolution similar to that of Pirlo, with whom he has the same technique: when he has the field in front of him, he makes everything easy, and he’s got the vertical pass that we really like. We want people with good footing and one or two who can break the lines.”

Paredes was hailed as one of our best summer signings when the deal was confirmed and Max Allegri loved what he had seen from him at PSG.

However, the midfielder has been below-par and risks being sent back to Paris at the end of this season.

If he returns from the World Cup and does not do well, we could reject the option to make his loan move permanent.