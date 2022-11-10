France manager Didier Deschamps has hailed Adrien Rabiot for his performance on the field after naming the midfielder to his squad for Qatar 2022.

Rabiot missed out on a place in the squad for the last World Cup and has worked hard to ensure he remains a key member of his country’s national team.

The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this campaign and has been their highest-scoring player in his position.

His form made him too good to leave at home and Deschamps explains the decision to name him in the squad via Calciomercato:

“He has changed many positions on the field, he has already done so in Juve, before he was no longer himself, was limited by his position. Today his growth has led him to have a wider reach, I like the formula he used to describe himself: a player who gives balance. It may not seem like a thing of great value, but for a coach it is indeed.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of the finest French players in Europe this season and the decision to name him in the squad came naturally because of that.

The midfielder will be a key player for Les Bleus and fans back home will hope he drives them towards winning the competition again.