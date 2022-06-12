Spain national team manager, Luis Enrique, has commended Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata, for his defensive contribution to the team.

The Spaniard is his country’s main striker, and he spent the last two seasons on the books of Juve.

It remains unclear if he would return to the club, but he remains a Bianconeri player until the end of this month.

With his country busy with the UEFA Nations League, Morata has been a helpful contributor to their games.

A part of his game that isn’t talked about often as a striker is his defending and Enrique praised him for it in a recent interview.

He said, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport: “All the wings we have can play as a 9. The defensive level of Alvaro Morata, who can also play on the wing, is unbeatable. He is very good with the ball and always makes things difficult for defenders.”

Juve FC Says

Morata does not score many goals, but we truly cannot fault his defending from the front and getting into dangerous positions.

The attacker does that well, and that is one reason he keeps getting playing opportunities at Juve as well.

The Bianconeri will hope they can secure a new agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign him permanently or on another season-long loan deal.