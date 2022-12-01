Dusan Vlahovic missed Juventus’ last few matches before the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Bianconeri continued their winning run.

The injury did not stop him from joining his country for the WC, but he couldn’t start any of their first two matches because he was not fit enough.

Serbia has just a point from their matches against Brazil and Cameroon and they expect the striker to be fit to start their must-win last group game against Switzerland.

Speaking ahead of the match, their national team manager, Dragan Stojkovic, reveals the striker is now in a better shape.

He said via Football Italia:

“Vlahovic is ready to play and he is in incomparably better condition than when we first arrived in Doha.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic was an important player for Serbia during the qualifiers for this World Cup, so it has been sad that he cannot play for them from the start yet.

However, if he is fit for their final group game, we expect him to play an important role for them and probably score the goals to keep them in the competition.

We also need him to be back to full fitness before he returns from Qatar because his goals will be key to helping us continue to win games.