National team manager tips Dybala to replace top player

Paulo Dybala has been tipped to replace Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team in their next matches as the PSG man struggles with an injury.

Dybala has played very few international matches in the last year because of injuries and poor form.

He has, however, returned to the fold in this international window and could get the chance to be the key man.

Lionel Scaloni was speaking ahead of their match against Uruguay and when asked for players who could replace Messi in the team if he doesn’t recover for the match, he said via Calciomercato:

“Dybala could be his replacement, but also Joaquin (Correa) or Lo Celso in position more advanced”

Juve FC Says

Argentina has one of the most talented squads in world football and it is in their attack that they seem to have more than enough options.

It has been difficult for the likes of Mauro Icardi to get into the team despite their exploits in Europe.

Dybala has also struggled to play regularly and still has just 30 caps since making his debut in 2015.

The attacker will hope he gets more chances in the next few years and he would also pray he is fit enough to be on the plane for the World Cup next year.