National teammate devastated to lose Pogba for the World Cup

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has admitted he and his France national teammates had been hopeful Paul Pogba would be available to play with them in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The midfielder has had an injury-prone year and is yet to play for Juventus since he joined the Bianconeri in the summer.

He suffered an injury in pre-season and delayed his decision to undergo surgery, but he remained hopeful of being fit for the World Cup.

Pogba recently returned to light training with the Juve senior squad. However, he has suffered a setback in his bid to return to action soon enough.

This means he will miss the World Cup and Lloris admits they were hoping he would be fit for the competition.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is a fundamental player for the team and for this reason, we had the hope that he could be there too, unfortunately, he has been injured for a few months and played little last year. We must have faith in who the coach will choose to replace him, we will have to be a united group and create a synergy between us”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a key player for club and country and he was one of the main men as France won the Russia 2018 World Cup.

It is sad that he will not be at the competition because he is such an important player for his country.

However, France has more than enough players to replace him and we hope he gets back to fitness before club football resumes in December.