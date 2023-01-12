National teammate warns Milik and Szczesny ahead of Napoli match

Napoli defender Bartosz Bereszyński has warned his national teammates Arkadiusz Milik and Wojciech Szczęsny that he will not consider them friends or brothers when both clubs meet this weekend.

Juve faces the Partenopei, who have been in superb form this term as they chase down the league leaders in Naples.

Napoli has a seven-point advantage over the Bianconeri now, but Juve has been in fine form recently and has eight wins from as many matches.

The Bianconeri know they are not favourites but will fancy their chances of emerging victorious in the fixture.

Both clubs have at least two Poland stars each and they will look to help their sides achieve all three points. Ahead of the fixture, Bereszyński said via Calciomercato:

“He is a companion of the national team, but during the game he will not be our friend, the same goes for Szczesny. It will be two against two, we hope to be happier at the end of the game.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Napoli will need the players of both clubs to be at their best for their team to achieve victory.

The Partenopei is leading the standings and seems to feel the heat of the title race more than us at the moment, so we can play our game without fear.

The host knows they must win to keep us at a distance, so they might be too careful and make it easier for the Bianconeri to secure victory.