National teammates wants to lure Ronaldo to Ligue 1 to challenge Messi

August 12, 2021 - 12:00 pm

Jose Fonte has revealed that he has been speaking to Cristiano Ronaldo and has asked his national teammate to join him at Lille so he can compete with Lionel Messi for Ligue 1.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus in this transfer window and as long as the window remains open, his future will be in doubt.

With a season left on his current deal and no new one coming through, the attacker might leave for a club that would offer him more years.

Juve has him in their plans for the upcoming season, but nothing is certain yet and after Lionel Messi moved to PSG, Fonte could lure him to join his greatest competitor in France.

Messi and Ronaldo were great rivals in Spain, where they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Since Ronaldo left the competition, Messi dominated it before his shock exit two weeks ago.

He will light up French football now and Fonte says he is attempting to get Ronaldo into the competition for Lille, who won it last season.

“I send him a message every day, asking him to come to Lille,” Fonte told talkSPORT as quoted by Football Italia.

He then spoke about Ronaldo’s response and said:

“He only replied: ‘ha, ha, ha’.”

2 Comments

    Reply martinn August 12, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    please, leave now!

      Reply martinn August 12, 2021 at 12:24 pm

      anywhere you like

