Juventus vice president, Pavel Nedved, has admitted they are considering a move for Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman is on the radar of top European clubs, including Juventus and the Bianconeri hope to win the race for his signature.

He is in talks with Barcelona to terminate his contract and become a free agent by mutual consent.

This would give him the chance to pick his next home and Juve considers his profile good enough for their team.

Nedved spoke with reporters recently and he was asked if Juve is truly pursuing a move for the former Manchester United flop, he replied as quoted by Tutto Sport:

“Depay? We looked at him too obviously, because he is leaving Barcelona. He can play not only with Vlahovic but also with Kean, and he can also act as a winger because he has played that role many times in Barcelona. said is one of the names that we are evaluating as it is normal “

Juve FC Says

Our game against Sampdoria reminds everyone again that we need reinforcements.

Angel di Maria was the difference-maker in the win against Sassuolo on the opening day of the season.

Because he missed last night’s match, we struggled to create chances and it shouldn’t be so.

Depay will help us with more goals, and he can play in different attacking positions.