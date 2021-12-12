Nedved admits this former player had an enormous impact on Juventus

Pavel Nedved has spoken about Juventus’ lack of goals and admits Cristiano Ronaldo could guarantee up to 30 goals per season.

The Portugal star left the club in the summer and Juve has struggled to score goals in this campaign.

Ronaldo scored over 100 goals for the club between 2018 and 2021, but the team has to move on from his time in Turin now.

The Bianconeri signed Moise Kean as an attacking reinforcement in the summer, but he, alongside Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, aren’t scoring enough goals at the Allianz Stadium.

The Juventus vice president admits if some of the current attackers at the club can score as much as 15 goals each, the team’s result would be better before admitting losing Ronaldo has left a huge void to be filled.

Nedved tells DAZN, as quoted by Calciomercato: “In terms of implementation, we are behind. But we must add Chiesa, Bernardeschi, all the attacking players, who maybe as you rightly say they score between 10 and 15 goals.

“If they do, it means that you are in good shape. We lost a 30-goal player (Ronaldo), but if our players improve the sidelines we will have a better chance of getting closer to the top spots. “

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo has left us and will not return to Turin. We need to stop talking about the impact he could have made if he stayed.

If the current attackers cannot guarantee enough goals, the club needs to open its chequebook and bring in players who can do that.

Goals change matches and win trophies. Without them in Max Allegri’s team, there is little he can achieve.