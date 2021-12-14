Nedved and Raiola meeting: Which names were mentioned in the discussion

There’s never a dull moment in Mino Raiola’s life. The super-agent met Barcelona president Juan Laporta on Monday, before landing in Turin for a dinner with Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved.

The two men go way back to the time when the Italo-Dutch represented the Czech during his playing days.

However, Raiola isn’t a man who would fly to meet a club director just for an amicable chit-chat.

According to Calciomercato, the discussion may have included three current Juventus players, as well as other Raiola clients who could have a future in Turin.

The agent no longer represents Federico Bernardeschi who changed allegiance lately, but he still has Moise Kean, Luca Pellegrini and Matthijs de Ligt in his roster.

The young left-back has been doing well recently, but the source believes that he could still be on the move come January.

As for the Dutch center back, the report mentions how Raiola never fails to highlight the fact that he’s wanted at some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The news outlet also claims that Ajax starlet Ryan Granvenberch could have been mentioned in the discussion.

The 19-year-old is a central midfielder who has cemented himself as a pillar at Amsterdam and has a contract that expires in 2023.

Moreover, Raiola also represents Owen Wijndal, a 22-year-old left-back who currently plays for AZ Alkmaar, and might have caught the attention of the Bianconeri.