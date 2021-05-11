Nedved claims Ronaldo and Pirlo will stay for next season

If you thought that Juventus ended the week empty-handed following their humbling defeat at the hands of Milan, then guess what, an ‘award’ has been granted to a club official.

Unfortunately for the Old Lady, it’s not exactly an award that you’d want to win, but is in fact a mocking one known as the Tapiro d’Oro trophy – the Golden Tapir – by the famous satirical television show Striscia La Notizia.

According to Football Italia, Andrea Pirlo was supposed to be the receiver of the trophy, but the coach left the Continassa training center on Monday from a different gate.

Therefore, vice-president Pavel Nedved ended up receiving the ‘honor’ himself, and had a brief chat with the presenter of the show.

“There are some difficulties, but we’ll fight until the end,” Nedved said while leaving the training center.