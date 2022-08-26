Nedved defends Juventus performance against Sampdoria

Pavel Nedved has defended Juventus’ poor performance in their game against Sampdoria on Monday.

After beating Sassuolo on the opening day of the season, fans expected them to be in fine form as they played against La Samp, and many expected them to get yet another win.

However, it was a toothless performance, and they left the match feeling lucky that they didn’t get beaten.

It was not the game their fans expected from them and there were a lot of criticisms afterwards.

The Bianconeri are now looking to get back to winning ways when they face AS Roma this weekend.

However, Nedved believes some of the criticisms were simply too harsh.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I think the criticism after the Sampdoria game was unfair. We had a lot of serious injuries and in that match were missing four potential first-choice players. As Max Allegri said, we just need to focus and face every game with the right attitude.”

Juve FC Says

We had a bad game against La Samp and the players must accept the criticism because we are one of the top clubs in the world and should do much better than that.

However, now is the time to move on and focus on the Roma game, which might be more difficult.