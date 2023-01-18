Nedved greets Juve and pays homage to Agnelli: “An honor to be by your side”

On Wednesday, departing Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and the rest of his board are addressing the shareholders one last time before leaving office.

Today’s assembly began with resigned vice-president Pavel Nedved. Before holding an administrative role, the 50-year-old’s adventure in Turin began in 2001, when he arrived as a direct replacement for Zinedine Zidane who joined Real Madrid in the same summer.

Although the Czech had large boots to fill, he did so valiantly, ultimately winning the 2003 edition of the Ballon d’Or.

The legendary midfielder also showcased his great dedication to the cause by opting to remain at the club following its relegation to Serie B in 2006. He, alongside a handful of club icons helped Juventus reclaim its rightful position.

So after more than 20 years of service between the pitch and headquarters, the time has come for Nedved to bid his beloved Madama farewell, all while reserving a special praise for his old friend Agnelli.

“We have talked many times here but today it seems right to me to thank all of you,” said the Czech while addressing the shareholders as reported by JuventusNews24.

“My path here lasted 20 years. I arrived as a young footballer and now I became a middle-aged manager. Since I arrived I have adapted with ease. They treated me like family.

“I understood this club, which is not only among the most important in the world but it was an honor to represent it, on the pitch and behind the desk.

“Every day I was able to learn something, making my contribution. Then I became vice-president, I’m proud of this position which is a great honor but also a great responsibility.

“This job is also about passion, and I never lacked it. From the first day at the Comunale until today, in this room.

“In the end I’d like to thank the president for his work and for our friendship. I am also thinking of our discussions, where we also fought, but it strengthened our union, which is decisive in our work.

“I know how much you love Juventus, how many sacrifices you have made for the club. How much of a leader you have been for this company. It was an honor to be at your side. Thank you president, thank you all.”