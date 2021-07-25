Nedved issues update on Dybala and Ronaldo’s future and it’s what we want to hear

Pavel Nedved answered questions about the future of some Juventus stars recently and his answers were overwhelmingly positive.

The Bianconeri has several players who have entered the last year of their current deal and their long-term futures have been the subject of several rumours.

Paulo Dybala has been in talks with the club over a new deal since last season, but they have made little progress so far.

The attacker is back in preseason although he missed their match against Cesena with an injury.

The club’s fans have been eager to know if he would stay or not and Nedved confirms that his agent will be in town soon and they have time to get him on a new contract.

“(Director Federico) Cherubini has already been in contact with his agent, who will arrive in Turin next week,” Nedved told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“We are in good time to get the situation resolved, it’s not a problem.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to PSG as his wages seem to be a problem for Juve, but Nedved confirms that he would stay at the club beyond this transfer window.

“Ronaldo will return to training on Monday and he will stay with us,” assured the former midfielder.