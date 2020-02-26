Nedved: ‘Juve want to win in all competitions’

Pavel Nedved has stressed Juve’s desire to compete on all fronts and that the players are all concentrated ahead of their match against Lyon this evening.

The Juve vice-president spoke ahead of the Bianconeri’s last 16 Champions League clash against Lyon and reiterated the need to judge the team at the end of the season.

“This is the kind of evening that everyone enjoys, players and fans. It’s wonderful to be here, we hope to do well,” Nedved told JTV.

“We can only evaluate a season when we get to the end of it. For now, let’s say that we are on track considering where we wanted to be. We’re in the running for all three competitions, this is where the most important months of the campaign begin and we hope to be ready to get the result.

“Lyon are rather difficult to decipher lately, as they seem to be taking a different approach. Rudi Garcia is a fine coach who did very well in Italy too with Roma and will certainly cause us problems. It’ll be a proper Champions League match.

“Juve have to play like Juve. I saw the lads very concentrated, they are aware that the standard required at international level is very high.

“There are expectations, what we ask is that they are extremely hungry to do well.”