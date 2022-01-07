Nedved missed Juventus match against Napoli because of Covid

Juventus VP, Pavel Nedved missed their game against Napoli because he tested positive for Covid-19, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri played out a 1-1 draw against the Partenopei and one absentee from the fixture was the former Bianconeri player.

The report said he tested positive for the infectious disease just before the game and had to go into quarantine.

Thankfully, he had not made contact with the club’s players, so none had to join him for being a close contact with a positive case.

Juve FC Says

Nedved isn’t a playing member of the team and would not be missed, but his positive result is yet another reason our players need to be careful.

The virus isn’t visible with the naked eyes, so we cannot tell where it is. Our players should be responsible when making contact with individuals outside.

Now that Serie A has made a new rule to make games go ahead when a team has up to 13 players, we cannot afford to lose our key men.

Our next game will be against AS Roma, and it promises to be a very tough fixture.

Jose Mourinho’s men would be keen to ensure they get vengeance for their narrow loss in the reverse fixture.