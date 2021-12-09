Nedved offers honest assessment on Ramsey: “He’s unlucky with us, we’re unlucky with him”

Day after day, it is becoming increasingly obvious that Aaron Ramsey’s future lies somewhere else, away from Turin.

The Welshman is currently out of injured (which has been recurring case in the last few years), but even when available, he’s been at the very bottom of Max Allegri’s pecking order at the middle of the park.

That’s not exactly a great look considering the fact that Juve’s midfield department contains other underwhelming players.

And yet, the former Arsenal man is often delivering the goods when representing his national team during the international breaks.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved picked up on this paradoxical situation, and gave a frank assessment to the player’s situation at the club when asked if he could be sold next month.

“‘Ramsey is an unlucky lad. In the national team he scores goals and put up good performances, but he fails to do so with us,” said the Czech legend in an interview with Infinity+ via ilBianconero.

“He is unlucky with us, we are unlucky with him, because we are unable to make him play.”

Juve FC say

This sounds like an amicable and respectable way to announce an upcoming divorce.

Perhaps Nedved has it right. The player failed to add much to the club at its darkest hour, and the club couldn’t help the player find his best form in his new environment.

Hopefully we can find a final solution that would put an end to this unpleasant situation.