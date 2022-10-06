Nedved says Allegri has never been close to losing his job

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved has revealed there was never a time the club thought about sacking Max Allegri.

Juve has made a poor start to this season under the gaffer, and it seems he will coach them towards another trophyless season.

Before the international break, they won none of five matches, the last of which was a historic defeat at the hands of Monza.

That result was so embarrassing that the club’s fans protested online for him to be sacked.

But Juve kept faith in him, and he is now inspiring his team to win matches again.

The gaffer will likely be in charge until the end of the season, and Nedved says his job safety was never in doubt.

He said via Calciomercato:

“The coach has never been in doubt, not even for a minute. There have been very few training sessions and therefore it is difficult to understand the state of form of the team, I am confident because I have seen the boys returned from the national teams with the look right and we saw against Bologna “.

Juve FC Says

We have had three different managers in the past three seasons, so the executives are probably worried about continuously changing managers.

The Bianconeri know they must keep faith in Allegri because he has proven his capabilities before, and he knows the club.

Changing managers yet again could bring serious instability to the team.