Nedved says contract talks are not important for now

Juventus’ vice president, Pavel Nedved, claims contract talks are not the most important thing, for now, instead, the players need to focus on helping the team achieve its goals.

This has been a tough season for the Bianconeri and they are finding some form.

Their poor start meant they are already out of the Scudetto race and European competitions.

But they can still win the Italian Cup and secure a place in the Serie A top four before the season ends.

While they target success on the field, several players at the club will be out of contract in the summer and now is a good time to discuss and get them on a new one.

However, the club wants them to focus on helping the team on the pitch and forget about any other distractions.

Nedved said to Sky Sports as quoted by Tutto Sport: “it makes no sense to talk about contracts and the future, we have to think about our minimum goal which is fourth place, we have to stay focused.

“There is also the semi-final of the Italian Cup: these are minimum goals but they are goals of the club.”

Juve FC Says

This is a critical time in the season and the club is being smart by avoiding contract talks because it could affect the focus and morale of some players.

We need to put all our energy towards ending this season well and achieving our objectives just as Nedved has said.

There would be enough time in the summer to keep players who want to remain at the club.