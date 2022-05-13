Nedved slammed Juventus players after their Coppa Italia final loss

It has been revealed that Pavel Nedved was furious after Juventus lost the Italian Cup final to Inter Milan.

The Juve legend is currently the club’s vice president, and he watched on as they struggled but failed to win a trophy in this campaign.

Calciomercato reports that he was furious after the game and he let the players know exactly how he felt after the match.

He reportedly stormed into the dressing room and accused Max Allegri’s men of not doing enough to win trophies for the club in this campaign.

The report adds that he is not even a fan of Allegri and pushed for the manager to be replaced in 2019.

He was against his recall and reminded Andrea Agnelli of that as well.

Juve FC Says

When the team performs badly and cannot win trophies, it affects everyone that supports the club.

Most of us are as frustrated as Nedved and we will tell the players the same thing if we had the chance.

We have some of the strongest players in Europe and we should win more trophies.

However, we will end this campaign trophyless, which is a hard thing to take.

But fans will hope the players will work harder in pre-season and return next season with a bang.