Nemanja Matic has shared insights into his experience playing for Manchester United, shedding light on the issue of tardiness at the club, particularly involving Paul Pogba.

Juventus signed Pogba as a free agent from United, later selling him back to the Red Devils for a record fee in 2016. The Frenchman remained with the Red Devils until his return to the Bianconeri last season.

Pogba, currently facing a ban for a failed drug test, has had a noteworthy career, but during his time at United, he faced criticism for various issues, including concerns about indiscipline. One such issue highlighted by Matic was the habit of arriving late for training and other team activities.

Matic, reflecting on his time at the club, revealed that Pogba was among several players who gained notoriety for their tardiness and subsequently had to pay fines for their actions.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At Chelsea, the players were professional, punctual, never late while at Manchester United this happened almost every day. Among the players who were always late were Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and a couple of other players.

“The rest of the team who were always He got angry on time, so we decided to set up a sort of internal disciplinary committee with me as president. I hung a sheet of paper on the wall where I wrote down the names of the people who arrived late. During one particular season we collected around 75 thousand pounds in fines. We decided to use the money to throw a party in London, but we no longer did it due to the Covid epidemic .”

Juve FC Says

Pogba had a good time on our books during his spell at the club and he loved being our player so much that he returned when his United career ended.

But he will now serve a ban and may have played his last game for us.