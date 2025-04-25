Monza Manager Alessandro Nesta has admitted that Juventus’ recent defeat to Parma could have a powerful psychological impact ahead of their next match this weekend. The Bianconeri are fighting to secure a top-four finish and cannot afford any more slip-ups as the season draws to a close. Their loss in the previous fixture has increased the pressure on the players, and Igor Tudor must now ensure the team responds with determination and clarity.

Monza, although struggling for form this season, may pose a greater threat than expected. With little left to fight for, the team from Brianza could play with a sense of freedom, which has the potential to disrupt even the most organised opponents. Matches like this often turn not on form, but on mentality and focus, and Juventus will need to be sharp from the opening whistle.

Nesta believes this fixture comes at a bad time for his side. He expects Juventus to react with aggression and intensity after the setback against Parma and has warned that Monza must prepare for a strong response from their opponents. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “They are a strong team and will be poisoned after the defeat in Parma , the stadium will be very hot, we will have to know how to read the moments of the match well.”

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus will now be looking to take all three points and restore confidence heading into the final stretch of the season. The Allianz Stadium is expected to generate a hostile atmosphere, and the players will know that anything less than a convincing performance could further jeopardise their Champions League hopes.

This match will also serve as a key test for Tudor. Following the disappointment against Parma, the manager needs a response from his squad. If the team underperforms again, questions will be asked about his leadership and whether he is the right figure to guide Juventus beyond this campaign. Every remaining fixture now holds significant weight, and Juventus must treat each one as decisive if they are to secure their place among Europe’s elite next season.