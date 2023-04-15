Nesta urges Allegri to do better with Juventus’ attack

Alessandro Nesta has given his opinion on Juventus’ style of play and believes they can do better.

The ex-defender has worked with Max Allegri before now and is one of the players who enjoyed working with the gaffer even though they had their bad moments.

Juve has made serious progress in this campaign compared to the last one, but the black and whites still struggle in their attack.

This has been a major cause for concern for them and the Bianconeri must improve that part of their play.

Many fans and pundits have been critical of Allegri’s safety-first approach and believe the gaffer must set his team up to do more in attack.

Nesta said via Calciomercato:

“Juve has historically been a strong and concentrated team. I don’t like to see Juve, it should do more. I had a good relationship with Allegri, we also fought sometimes. I consider it intelligent, but it must step and improve the offensive phase, football forces it to do so.”

Juve FC Says

We have a good base at the back which helps us defend well, but our current attack must do better.

We know Allegri prioritises defence over the attack, but we need goals to win games and it really does come down to who has scored the most in a game.