The Netherlands head coach, Ronald Koeman, has decided to include Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in his World Cup squad.

The 28-year-old currently has 27 caps to his name and three international goals. He had also participated in the previous edition of the World Cup in Qatar.

Nevertheless, his inclusion may be surprising for some based on his underwhelming season in Turin.

Teun Koopmeiners is coming off two poor campaigns in Turin

Koopmeiners established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A during his time at Atalanta between 2021 and 2024, culminating in a memorable Europa League triumph.

The Dutchman’s exploits in Bergamo earned him a €60 million tranfer to Juventus in the summer of 2024, but he has been a shadow of his former self since joining Juventus.

In his first season, the versatile midfielder produced unconvincing displays, but was a regular starter under Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor.

Since Luciano Spalletti’s arrival in October, he has become a utility man, occupying various roles between the midfield and the backline, but he is no longer considered a starter. He only scored two goals this season, both coming in the 2-5 away defeat to Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs.

Nevertheless, Koeman decided to overlook his struggles and add him to his 26-man World Cup squad.

Koopmeiners joins star-studded Netherlands squad

Koopmeiners is one of four Serie A players called up for the international tournament. The others are Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries, Atalanta captain Marten de Roon, and Roma’s star striker Donyell Malen.

🚨🇳🇱 OFFICIAL: Netherlands release their World Cup squad. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KJlCZofJ0a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2026

In a midfield that features Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch, Koopmeiners might not play a prominent role, but he’s certainly delighted with his inclusion, especially after two forgettable campaigns in Turin.

The Orajne have been pitted alongside Sweden, Japan, and Tunisia in Group F.

The Netherlands full World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Mark Flekken — Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

Robin Roefs — Sunderland (Premier League)

Bart Verbruggen — Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Defenders

Nathan Aké — Manchester City (Premier League)

Denzel Dumfries — Inter Milan (Serie A)

Jorrel Hato — Chelsea (Premier League)

Jurrien Timber — Arsenal (Premier League)

Micky van de Ven — Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Virgil van Dijk — Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan Paul van Hecke — Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Midfielders

Frenkie de Jong — Barcelona (LaLiga)

Marten de Roon — Atalanta (Serie A)

Ryan Gravenberch — Liverpool (Premier League)

Justin Kluivert — Bournemouth (Premier League)

Teun Koopmeiners — Juventus (Serie A)

Tijjani Reijnders — Manchester City (Premier League)

Guus Til — PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)

Quinten Timber — Olympique Marseille (Ligue 1)

Mats Wieffer — Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League) Forwards