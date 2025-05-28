Teun Koopmeiners has been excluded from the latest Netherlands squad as he continues to struggle with fitness issues at Juventus. The midfielder, who joined the Bianconeri from Atalanta in the summer, has missed several recent league fixtures due to injury, raising concerns over his availability for both club and country.

Koopmeiners was expected to make a significant impact at the Allianz Stadium following his impressive displays in Bergamo, but his progress has been hindered by recurring physical problems. Juventus remain confident, however, that the Dutch international will eventually fulfil his potential and prove to be a valuable asset to the team.

Juventus Continue to Back the Midfielder

Despite his inconsistent fitness record this season, Juventus continue to view Koopmeiners as an integral part of their midfield. The club appreciates his technical ability and versatility and believes that, once fully fit, he can offer the kind of performances that made him one of the most sought-after players during his time at Atalanta.

Although he has not consistently displayed the same form in Turin, the Bianconeri are prepared to exercise patience as he works his way back to full fitness. His absence in the final stretch of the league campaign was noticeable, and the club will be hoping he recovers in time to contribute meaningfully in the upcoming season and at international tournaments.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Opportunity to Recover Fully Ahead of Club World Cup

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Koopmeiners has not been called up for the Netherlands’ upcoming international fixtures due to his ongoing physical struggles. The national team management has decided against including him in the squad, allowing him the opportunity to rest and focus on his recovery.

This decision is likely to benefit Juventus, who are preparing for the Club World Cup and will need their strongest squad available. If Koopmeiners can recover in time, he could play a vital role for the Bianconeri in the tournament.

Being afforded additional time to recuperate could be the turning point in his season. Juventus and their supporters will hope that this rest period allows Koopmeiners to return to full fitness and perform at the high level he is capable of, both domestically and internationally.