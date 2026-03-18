Manuel Locatelli has emerged as one of the most improved players at Juventus since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, with the midfielder delivering performances that have surprised sections of the fan base.

There had initially been concerns about his role under Spalletti, particularly because the manager did not favour him during his time in charge of the Italian national team. As a result, some expected Locatelli to struggle for consistent game time following Spalletti’s appointment in Turin. However, the opposite has occurred, with the midfielder becoming one of the manager’s most trusted players and a key figure in Juventus’ system.

Marchisio Praises Locatelli’s Development

Spalletti has inherited a squad filled with quality, yet his ability to improve individual players has been a defining feature of his tenure. Locatelli’s resurgence highlights this impact, as he has rediscovered form and confidence in midfield. As reported by Calciomercato, Claudio Marchisio said: “For me, it wasn’t his, but the entire team’s. He never dropped in performance, but he had to adapt to a different playing system. Even before, he was one of the midfielders with the most ball recovery, closing down passing lanes and shielding a shaky defense very well. Now the team has been put back together, and the midfielders have more confidence in their ball possession and play to cause damage. This has allowed Locatelli to become dangerous again, even with through balls to his teammates.”

A Key Figure Under Spalletti

Locatelli is now demonstrating the qualities that prompted Juventus to sign him from Sassuolo, combining defensive awareness with improved creativity. His performances reflect a player operating with renewed belief and clarity within a more structured system.

There has never been any doubt regarding his ability, which explains why supporters have consistently expected more from him. Under Spalletti’s guidance, he has elevated his level and become a central component of Juventus’ midfield, underlining the manager’s positive influence on the squad.