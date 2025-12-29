Sportitalia editor-in-chief Michele Criscitiello pinpoints the biggest blunder committed by Juventus CEO Damien Comolli since taking charge of the club.

Thiago Motta wasn’t the only one who paid the price for the Bianconeri’s disappointing 2024/25 campaign, as the club’s former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, eventually followed him to the door.

The latter was replaced by Comolli, only with larger authorities. The Frenchman was appointed General Manager upon his arrival in May and has been recently promoted to the CEO role.

Criscitiello blasts Juventus for keeping Igor Tudor

Juventus fans have had several question marks about the 52-year-old’s work, especially following a transfer campaign that witnessed the arrivals of Jonathan David and Joao Mario, players who are struggling to leave their mark.

Nevertheless, Criscitiello would argue that Comolli’s biggest sin wasn’t the players he signed, but instead confirming Igor Tudor as head coach following a brief stint as caretaker.