“Never thought of leaving” Juventus striker target opens up on summer speculation

Juventus target Giacomo Raspadori has revealed that he never considered leaving Sassuolo in the last transfer window amidst interest from the Bianconeri and other top clubs.

The 21-year-old Italy international is one of the top talents in Serie A and he won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team in the summer.

The striker has been linked with a move to the Bianconeri and they signed his former club teammate, Manuel Locatelli in the last transfer window.

That piece of business saw Juventus strengthen their squad but it remains unclear if they tried to sign Raspadori as well.

However, the attacker has now revealed that he wouldn’t have been interested because he never thought about leaving the club that has played such an important role in his development so far.

He says he has been at the club since he was 10 and feels responsible to lead the next generation of players there, so he never thought about leaving the Green and Blacks.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Never thought of leaving, never had any doubts: for my path, at this moment, I think it is the best thing.

“I have just looked into the great football: the most important thing is to stay on the pitch as much as possible.

“And then I feel very much the role of ambassador of “Generation S”, representing this project: I have been here since I was 10 years old, I am I grew up together with the club, I believe in improving having values ​​behind us. And in this I hope to be an inspiration for many young people “.