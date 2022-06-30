With every new day, more emerging reports suggest that Matthijs de Ligt is on his way out of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have already parted ways with legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini at the end of the season. Hence, the management will have to revamp the backline.

Today, a new candidate has emerged as a potential replacement for the possibly-departing Dutchman.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus will contemplate a move for Presnel Kimpembe is case de Ligt leaves in the current transfer session.

The 26-year-old rose from the youth ranks of Paris Saint Germain to become a pillar at the back for the Ligue 1 champions.

But with the expected arrival of Inter defender Milan Skriniar, the Frenchman could see his playing time reduced next season.

The center-back has a contract with the French capital side until 2024, and the source estimates his market value at around 40 million euros.

Juve FC say

Recently, Juventus have been linked with some of the best defenders in Europe, including the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Gleison Bremer.

But while the management could struggle to land either man due to their allegiances to Napoli and Torino, one would wonder if Kimpembe is the right alternative.

Even though the French defender has been a consistent presence at the back for PSG in the recent years, his mistakes have been costly at times, and his capabilities might not justify his hefty price tag.