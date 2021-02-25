New candidate emerges as potential Right-Back for Juve against Verona

With Danilo and Juan Cuadrado both being unavailable for the trip to Verona on Saturday, Andrea Pirlo is seeking a solution for the right-back spot.

The Brazilian will be suspended after after receiving a yellow card against Crotone, whilst the Colombian is out with an injury that he conceded at Napoli two weeks ago.

The two veterans are the only natural contenders for the position, which means that Juventus are contemplating on which player to revert for the role.

Whilst Federico Bernardeschi and Gianluca Frabotta were mentioned as the two early favorites, another option has emerged for the role.

According to La Stampa (via TuttoJuve), Pirlo is now considering deploying Radu Dragusin on the right side of the defense.

The 19-year-old is originally a center back, but he has already featured in this role previously against Spal in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia.

The young Romanian has become one of the stars of the Juventus U-23 squad, but he has been recently asking for more playing time with the first team.

Nonetheless, in the presence of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral, the youngster was unlikely to receive too many opportunities.

However, a defensive injury crisis could end up presenting Dragusin with a golden chance.

Although the Romanian wouldn’t be deployed in his favorite position against Verona, it remains an opportunity that he should seize to prove his worth for the club.

On another note, the report adds that the Bianconeri are also working on finalizing a new contract to keep the youngster among their ranks for the upcoming years.