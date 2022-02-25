New contract for Juventus star is ready for signing

Juan Cuadrado could become the first Juventus player this year to sign a contract extension.

The Colombian and a host of other players would be out of contract at the end of this campaign.

It remains unclear which of them would leave, but Juve wants to keep him and the likes of Paulo Dybala.

The club is set to start renewing deals before the season ends and they could announce Cuadrado’s in the next few days.

Tuttojuve via Calciomercato claims the club will offer him a 4m-euros per season deal for two years.

It remains unclear if he would sign a straight two-year deal or if the second year would depend on his performance next season.

What is clear is that the club doesn’t envision any problems in getting him to sign on the dotted lines and it could all happen in a matter of days.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has remained an important cog in the wheel for Allegri and the Juve boss knows he would benefit from keeping the former Chelsea man.

The club has been signing some very top young players in recent transfer windows, but they need the presence of the experienced heads in the dressing room as well.

Hopefully, Dybala will follow the winger’s lead and also sign a new deal.