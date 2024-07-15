Juventus are looking to secure the services of their teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz for years to come by offering him a long-term contract.

The 19-year-old spent 10 years developing at Bayern Munich’s academy before being poached by the Italian giants in the summer of 2022.

During his first season in Turin, he immediately cemented himself as the main star of the U19 side, earning a mid-season promotion to Juventus Next Gen.

Last summer, an impressive pre-season was enough to convince Max Allegri to add him to the senior team.

The Turkish striker was one of the most delightful surprises of the club’s campaign, becoming a regular starter by December.

Juventus realize just how much potential the teenager possesses, so they’re determined to lock him down with a lengthy contract.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the two parties will soon begin their renewal talks.

The player’s current deal is valid until June 2027, but the Old Lady will be looking to push back the deadline, possibly until 2029.

Naturally, the new contract will include a pay rise befitting of the Turk’s massive talent.

But aside from the extension, Juventus are looking to hand Yildiz the iconic Number 10 jersey previously donned by the legendary Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero among others.

Paul Pogba is the last to wear the shirt, but he’s currently out of action due to a lengthy doping ban. The club is expected to rescind his contract if the court of appeal upholds his suspension.