New date set for Federico Chiesa’s operation

Ten days have passed since Federico Chiesa’s unfortunate cruciate ligament injury, and the star is yet to go under the knife.

The Italian sustained the season-ending injury during Juve’s away match against Roma, which ended with a memorable come-from-behind victory.

But the Bianconeri supporters were left with sorrow after learning the extent of the winger’s knock.

The 24-year-old will be operated by professor Christian Frink in Innsbruck, Austria. He’s the same doctor who was in charge during the operations of Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini two years ago.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Chiesa’s surgery had to be postponed as he’s suffering from a fever. It was initially scheduled for today.

Following a PCR swab, the player tested negative for Covid-19, but the doctor opted to wait until the Italian’s full recovery.

Therefore, the operation will be conducted this Sunday, on the same day where Juventus play Milan at the San Siro.

The Euro 2020 winner will then be set for a long healing process which should last for around six months.

Afterwards, the former Fiorentina man will slowly begin to work on his return to the pitch with a program aimed to restore his best physical condition.

This process requires another three months, meaning that the player isn’t expected to take the field before October.