Juventus made significant efforts to offload Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window as they sought to raise funds and replace him with a more affordable option, namely Romelu Lukaku. However, they were unable to find a buyer, and Vlahovic remains a key player for them in a crucial season.

The club is now pairing him with Federico Chiesa in their attack for the current season and hopes to find a suitable buyer for him when the transfer window reopens. Juventus is keen on ensuring that the attacker has a successful season, which would increase his market value when the season concludes.

According to a report from Football Italia, Vlahovic will begin earning €12 million net per season from next year. Juventus aims to avoid making such high annual wage payments to him. The club initially signed him with the intention of capitalising on his resale value, hoping to sell him for around €120 million after two seasons. However, their plans were disrupted by his injury issues during the summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has a long way to go to prove he is worth as much as we pay him, considering he is struggling to replicate the form he showed at Fiorentina.

Hopefully, he does better this season and we will be able to sell him for a huge fee.