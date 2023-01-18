New era begins today at Juventus as new board members assume office

Today won’t be just another Wednesday at Continassa. In fact, this day mark the dawn of a new era at Juventus, with the members of the new board of directors officially assuming office.

Today will also signal the end of Andrea Agnelli’s reign as Juventus president. The former patron had resigned from office on November 28 due to growing financial and legal crisis. The rest of his board will accompany him to the exit door, including vice-president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.

According to Calciomercato, there won’t be a press conference held today to mark the occasion, but it will be day of farewell for Agnelli and the rest of the resigned board.

As for the new regime, Gianluca Ferrero becomes the new Juventus president, while Maurizio Scanavino – who has already been operating as a general director since November 29 – should become the new CEO.

The club opted to reduce the number of board members from ten to five, so Ferrero and Scanavino will only be joined by Fioranna Vittoria Negri, Diego Pistone and Laura Cappiello. Together, The trio possess a wide range of experience in various fields, mainly legal, accounting and administrative.

The new board will be entrusted in defending Juve’s name in the ongoing trials and investigations concerning financial irregularities, all while keeping the club afloat on the sporting level.