As the old tradition goes, no international break would be complete without the return of at least one player who sustained a knock while serving his nation.

Apparently, the first casualty of the current break for Juventus is none other than Fabio Miretti.

According to Goal Italia, the 19-year-old sustained a blow to the right ankle during a training session with Italy U-21.

The Azzurrini granted him leave this weekend, and has now returned to Turin where he’ll undergo tests to figure out the extent of his injury.

The young Italians lost a friendly encounter against their English counterparts on Thursday with two unanswered goals. They’re now preparing to challenge Japan U-21 in another friendly on Monday, but will do so in the absence of the Bianconeri starlet.

Max Allegri will be holding his breath until the tests’ results come out. The fact that a fresh injury hit an already-depleted midfield department is a significant blow for the tactician.

Miretti has been a regular starter recently, especially amidst the absences of Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli, while Paul Pogba remains a long-term absentee.

Therefore, the manager will be eager to have Locatelli and Rabiot back as soon as possible. Hopefully, the pair will be fit enough to start against Bologna next weekend.