Juventus have been dealt with a fresh injury blow as Francisco Conceicao is now set to miss the upcoming clash against Hellas Verona.

As reported, this morning, the 22-year-old Portuguese was tipped to start Monday’s contest against the Gialloblu, joining Randal Kolo Muani and Kenan Yildiz in attack. However, Thiago Motta will be forced to shuffle his cards once more.

In his pre-match press conference, the manager listed the young winger amongst the absentees, without offering further details, while confirming the return of Pierre Kalulu.

“Pierre is back which makes me happy. He gave us so much on and off the pitch,” said Motta during his presser on Sunday.

“Cabal, Bremer, Milik, Conceicao, Douglas Luiz, Renato Veiga and Savona will not be there. We have seven absences, but whoever is there tomorrow will be ready for the next battle with physical, technical and mental strength.”

According to TuttoJuve, Conceicao suffered a muscle problem in his right calf. At the moment, the extent of this issue remains unclear, but the player is expected at J|Medical Centre on Monday morning where he’ll undergo the necessary clinical tests which will shed light on his condition.

Motta will be hoping to have his explosive winger back as soon as possible, as he remains arguably the best choice for the right wing.

In the absence of the Portugal international, Nico Gonzalez could get the nod once more despite his unconvincing display against Empoli in the humiliating Coppa Italia defeat.

Kenan Yildiz could also be an option, although he prefers to play on the left-hand side. With the Turk on the right wing, Samuel Mbangula could come on the left.

Moreover, the versatile Timothy Weah and Randal Kolo Muani could fill on the right wing, although they’re now occupied in other roles on the pitch.