Unfortunately for Juventus, an exciting transfer market is being hindered by an early injury crisis that is depriving Max Allegri from a host of key players at the start of the season.

Top signings Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria will miss several weeks of action, while Federico Chiesa continues to recover from his long-term ACL injury.

Ahead of the trip to Liguria, there appears to be more grave news for the Bianconeri manager.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri will have to do without Leonardo Bonucci in Juve’s away fixture against Sampdoria on Monday.

The source explains that the captain suffered from flexor fatigue after the club’s season opener against Sassuolo last Monday. Juventus won match with three unanswered goals, but several players were struggling on the physical level.

Therefore, Allegri will have to choose one between Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti to partner Gleison Bremer at the back. For the former Frosinone defender, it would be his first appearance in Serie A.

Unfortunately for Bonucci, it appears that father time is beginning to catch up with him. Similarly to Giorgio Chiellini’s last few years in Turin, his successor may struggle to remain fit on a regular basis.

As we mentioned earlier in the summer, Juventus would do with a fifth centre back in the squad, otherwise, the department will remain too thin for Allegri’s liking.