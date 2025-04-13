Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners reportedly left the field with a physical issue on Saturday night.

The Dutchman marked his return to the starting lineup by scoring the opener in the 2-1 win against Lecce, thus raising his tally to three goals in Serie A since joining the club in the summer.

However, the 27-year-old’s impact dwindled as the match progressed, and he eventually made way for Andre Cambiaso in the 67th minute when Igor Tudor opted for a triple substitution.

But according to Calciomercato, Koopmeiners left the pitch with a grimace as he seemed to be struggling with a physical problem. Moreover, the former Atalanta man didn’t join his teammates in the dugout, but headed straight to the locker room in order to allow the medical staff to have an immediate look.

As the source explains, Koopmeiners knew something was wrong, and Khephren Thuram was the first to alarm the technical staff, urging them to haul off his suffering teammate.

The initial signs suggest the Netherlands international may have sustained a muscle problem. Therefore, he’ll be expected to undergo clinical tests in the coming tests to reveal the extent of this issue.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Since joining Juventus in the summer, Koopmeiners has thus far failed to replicate his Atalanta heroics. Nevertheless, he’s been trying to make the most out of the recent managerial change.

Despite dropping him from the starting lineup against Roma, Igor Tudor has been publicly backing Koopmeiners to gradually regain his best form.

Therefore, the midfielder will be hoping that the Croatian’s more direct and vertical approach would help him rediscover his former self. His early strike on Sunday was certainly an encouraging indicator, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

But first things first, Koopmeiners will be hoping to avoid an untimely injury layoff.