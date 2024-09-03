Following an electric tranfer campaign, a new Juventus has emerged from the ashes. Cristiano Giuntoli tried his best to appease Thiago Motta and provide him with a squad capable of interpreting his football ideas and battling for the biggest honors.

In the second half of the Roma clash, we began to see flashes of the lineup that we could regularly witness throughout the campaign, especially following the introductions of Teun Koopmeiners, Francisco Conceicao, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez.

According to JuventusNews24, the international break will allow Motta to work on his ideal lineup, especially since several of his new arrivals have been left out of their national team squads.

So beginning from the encounter against Empoli, there could be several changes concerning the starting lineup.

The source expects the defense to remain intact, but Douglas Luiz could finally make his full debut, replacing Nicolo Fagioli who will be returning from international duty.

Manuel Locatelli will likely retain his role in the double pivot, but Khephren Thuram will be hoping to recover in time and push for a starting berth.

Moreover, Koopmeiners should immediately announce himself as a starter and lay claim to the attacking-midfielder slot.

Therefore, Kenan Yildiz could be moved to the left winger role, while Conceicao’s impressive debut against Roma should land him a spot on the opposite flank.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic remains the main option in attack, even though Motta insisted Gonzalez can play as a genuine striker.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal; Locatelli (Khephren Thuram), Douglas Luiz; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.