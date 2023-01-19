New Juventus CEO insists they will continue on the right path

Maurizio Scanavino, the latest Juventus CEO, has revealed the new leadership will not change the club’s target as they seek to continue the excellent work of the previous administration.

The Bianconeri named a new board of directors yesterday after the Andrea Agnelli-led group resigned at the end of November following allegations of financial irregularities.

The Bianconeri will be keen to ensure the club maintains its place as the top side in Italian football.

Scanavino admits they have inherited a club in excellent condition and insists they will continue to work on it to maintain its shape.

He said via Football Italia:

“Talking about targets, I met the team a couple of months ago, and objectives and motivations won’t change. Juventus have been able to match victories on the pitch with financial sustainability and commercial planning and we aim to do the same in the future.”

Juve FC Says

Leading a top club like Juve is not an easy feat and the new leaders know this, but we expect them to be up for the task as experienced men.

They will need time to stamp their authority, but there is no need to make drastic changes to the organisation, at least for now.