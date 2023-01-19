Maurizio Scanavino
Club News

New Juventus CEO insists they will continue on the right path

January 19, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Maurizio Scanavino, the latest Juventus CEO, has revealed the new leadership will not change the club’s target as they seek to continue the excellent work of the previous administration.

The Bianconeri named a new board of directors yesterday after the Andrea Agnelli-led group resigned at the end of November following allegations of financial irregularities.

The Bianconeri will be keen to ensure the club maintains its place as the top side in Italian football.

Scanavino admits they have inherited a club in excellent condition and insists they will continue to work on it to maintain its shape.

He said via Football Italia:

“Talking about targets, I met the team a couple of months ago, and objectives and motivations won’t change. Juventus have been able to match victories on the pitch with financial sustainability and commercial planning and we aim to do the same in the future.”

Juve FC Says

Leading a top club like Juve is not an easy feat and the new leaders know this, but we expect them to be up for the task as experienced men.

They will need time to stamp their authority, but there is no need to make drastic changes to the organisation, at least for now.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Andrea Agnelli

Not just Juventus, Agnelli also leaves Exor and Stellantis

January 19, 2023
Alessandro Sersanti

Max Allegri could promote another Next Gen talent soon

January 19, 2023
jorge

Juventus youngster compares himself to Paulo Dybala

January 19, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn January 19, 2023 at 3:38 pm

    where has this guy been? Right track? Has anyone briefed these people? this is not a good start. ah evidence they are ok with top 4, euro humiliation in europe and soon to be in the same conversation as grimsby town * golf clap * #Banter

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.