New Juventus man admits that he has a lot to learn

Federico Chiesa has admitted that everything looks new to him at Juventus after his summer move to the Italian champions.

The Italy international made his loan move from Fiorentina to Juve just before the close of the last transfer window and he is now one player to look out for.

At Fiorentina, he developed the reputation of being one of the best attackers in Serie A and several top European teams wanted to sign him.

In the end, it was Juve who won the race for his signature and he has a big future ahead of him at the club.

The attacker was recently unveiled by the Bianconeri and in the press conference, he admitted to being new to some of the things he has seen in Turin and he claimed that he knows there is a lot of things for him to learn over here.

He said as quoted by Football-Italia: “We focus on the pitch; vital matches await us both in the League and in the Cup. Since I arrived, everything seems new to me. I have to learn a lot, but I’m very happy.

“The coach makes specific requests and I’m at his complete disposal. We enter the pitch to win every match in every competition.”