New Juventus management set minimum acceptable objective for Allegri

Following the great turmoil that ensued during the last 30 days at the club, Juventus manager Max Allegri has a new primary mission: isolating the squad from the noisy surroundings and sheltering the players from the administrative storm.

The majority of sources believe that the coach has received a vote of confidence from the new management, and might even wield more power at the club. However, he still has to deliver positive results on the pitch between now and the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the club’s new general director Maurizio Scanavino has set a minimum acceptable objective for Allegri.

In order to maintain his place in the dugout for the new season, the Livorno native must at least finish within the Top four spots in the Serie A standings, subsequently securing qualification for the next edition of the Champions League.

The former Cagliari and Milan coach returned for a second spell in Turin last year and has a contract until 2025. While he was under fire following a calamitous start of the season, he managed to turned the tide just before the winter break with six domestic wins in a row.

The club currently sits third in the Serie A table and will also contend in the Europa League group stage following the disastrous elimination from the Champions League group stage.