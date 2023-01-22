New Juventus president calls for unity after points deduction

The new Juventus president has spoken to the team to give them some encouragement after they have been heavily punished for financial irregularities.

Juve has had 15 points taken from them for inflated transfer fees to boost capital gains resulting in them instantly dropping from third to tenth place.

Football-Italia reports that new Juve president Gianluca Ferrero and CEO Maurizio Scanavino have had a recent meeting with the team along with their coach Max Allegri before today’s game against Atlanta.

The speech was a 15-minute pep talk for the lads and the main topic of the speech was to stay standing tall and strong together with Ferrero saying.

“We must be united in the face of injustice and each do our jobs,”

During the speech Ferrero also mentioned the recent accusations against Juventus and did his best to reassure the players:

“We will defend the club in the courts, and you do your job on the field by picking up points. Today more than ever, you represent millions of fans all over the world.”

Allegri also spoke out in a press conference yesterday commenting in reference to Juve: “continue doing our duty”.

We now have confirmation that Juventus will in fact be appealing against the point deduction along with the bans that have been handed out to former directors Fabio Paratici, Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli.